Murray delivered 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Murray struggled from the field in this one, but he still ended as the Spurs' second-highest scorer -- he took a backseat due to Trey Lyles' impressive performance. Murray has been the Spurs' best player by a wide margin since the team returned from a COVID-19 outbreak, and his ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis makes him a very valuable asset across most formats, even when he has nights where his shot abandons him.