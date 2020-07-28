Murray had 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Pacers.

Murray struggled with his shot but managed a fairly well-rounded stat line. He'll likely draw the De'Aaron Fox assignment on Friday in the team's first official game of the restart, so Murray will have his work cut out for himself on both ends. Nevertheless, he can likely be expected to log a healthy load of minutes and is certainly worthy of consideration for fantasy purposes.