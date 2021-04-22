Murray will be rested for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With the Spurs on the second half of a back-to-back, both Murray and Patty Mills will get the night off. Detroit will also rest a number of regulars, so most of the game's top fantasy options will not be active. Murray had 11 points, five rebounds, four assists and three turnovers in Wednesday night's loss to Miami.