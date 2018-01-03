Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will enter starting five Wednesday
Murray will draw the start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
The Spurs are holding out a handful of starters Wednesday, which includes Tony Parker (rest), Danny Green (groin) and Manu Ginobili (rest). That means Murray will pick up the start and should see extended playing time. The last time Parker was out for rest, Murray logged 27 minutes, which is likely similar to what he'll see Wednesday. That said, Patty Mills will also help cover the extra guard minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Set to start Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Saturday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Sunday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...