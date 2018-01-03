Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will enter starting five Wednesday

Murray will draw the start at point guard for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

The Spurs are holding out a handful of starters Wednesday, which includes Tony Parker (rest), Danny Green (groin) and Manu Ginobili (rest). That means Murray will pick up the start and should see extended playing time. The last time Parker was out for rest, Murray logged 27 minutes, which is likely similar to what he'll see Wednesday. That said, Patty Mills will also help cover the extra guard minutes off the bench.