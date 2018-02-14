Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will play Tuesday at Denver
Murray (ankle) will start Tuesday against the Nuggets, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Not all too surprising considering Murray was probable heading into the contest. After missing last Friday's loss to the Warriors, Murray was able to return to the court Monday in Utah, recording 12 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes. Look for an similar workload Tuesday night.
