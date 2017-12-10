Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Saturday
Murray will start at point guard for Saturday's matchup with the Suns, Craig Grialou of the Arizona Republic reports.
The Spurs will be without Tony Parker on Saturday, as he'll get the night off for injury management purposes. That allows Murray to pick up the start and he should see a sizable increase in playing time from the 19.7 minutes he averaged over the last three games. That said, with Patty Mills also playing, look for the two to split the extra minutes made available from Parker's absence, creating a potential timeshare at the position. Either way, both guys should get extended run with the Spurs resting a handful of players.
