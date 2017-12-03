Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Will start at point guard Sunday

Murray will start at point guard in Sunday's game against the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Tony Parker out to rest Sunday, Murray will return to the role he held much of the season as the team's starter in the backcourt. Murray has been largely out of the rotation since Parker's return from a quad injury, but he should see a fairly sizable increase in minutes Sunday as a result of getting the starting nod.

