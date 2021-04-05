Murray (foot) will not play Monday against Cleveland, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Murray will miss just his second game of the season as he deals with soreness in his right foot. The 24-year-old had been coming off a 20-point performance in Saturday's game. Patty Mills, Tre Jones and Devin Vassell could see increased workloads with Murray sidelined.
