Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Saturday
Murray (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against the Warriors.
Coach Gregg Popovich noted after Wednesday's victory over the Suns that Murray is without a timetable for a return, so it's not too surprising that he'll be held out of Saturday's affair. With Tony Parker (back) also on the shelf, the team will likely turn to Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes to handle most of the team's duties at point guard.
More News
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: No timetable for return•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Sprains ankle, won't return Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Scores 10 points in 22 minutes•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Hauls in another 11 rebounds•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Fails to score but provides 13 boards and seven assists•
-
Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Double-doubles with 10 rebounds in win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...