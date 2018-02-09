Play

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Won't play Saturday

Murray (ankle) is out for Saturday's contest against the Warriors.

Coach Gregg Popovich noted after Wednesday's victory over the Suns that Murray is without a timetable for a return, so it's not too surprising that he'll be held out of Saturday's affair. With Tony Parker (back) also on the shelf, the team will likely turn to Patty Mills and Bryn Forbes to handle most of the team's duties at point guard.

