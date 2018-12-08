Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Another 30-point effort Friday

DeRozan finished with 36 points (11-20 FG, 14-18 FG), nine assists, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 133-120 victory over the Lakers.

DeRozan dropped at least 30 points for the third time in his last four games, leading the Spurs to a much-needed victory over the Lakers. The Spurs scored 44 points in the final term in what was an offensive dominated encounter. DeRozan is having a nice season despite the Spurs recent struggles and should be able to roll along as a top 40 player in all formats.