DeRozan had 30 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 111-106 win at Houston.

DeRozan has recorded 30-point performances in three of his past five games. The Spurs won those three matches, which have propelled them to fifth in the Western Conference with a 13-10 record. Along with his 30-point performances, DeRozan proved to be their all-around leader on offense by also averaging 7.7 assists across said wins.