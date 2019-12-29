DeRozan had 29 points (13-16 FG, 3-5 FT), eight assists and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Saturday's 136-109 win over the Pistons.

DeRozan has scored 20-plus points in each of his last four games, and he is probably going through his best run of form of the season since he is making 71.4 percent of his shots while averaging 25.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds over that stretch.