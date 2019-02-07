Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Back in action
DeRozan (return from load management) will be available for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
As anticipated, both DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge will return to action after sitting out the front end of the back-to-back set Wednesday against Golden State for rest purposes. DeRozan will reclaim his spot on the top unit and presumably push Marco Belinelli back into a bench role.
