DeRozan scored a team-high 26 points (11-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

It's the second straight double-double and third in the last five games for DeRozan, who seems to be gearing up for a big finish to the season. Over nine games in April, he's averaging 24.0 points, 7.6 assists and 3.9 boards while shooting 50.3 percent from the floor.