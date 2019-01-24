Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Big night in loss to Sixers
DeRozan scored a team-high 26 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-120 loss to the 76ers.
The 29-year-old guard had been in a bit of a rut, averaging only 13.2 points over his last six games while shooting 35.0 percent from the floor, but DeRozan was back in form in this one. Part of his problem has been an inability to get to the free-throw line consistently -- after averaging at least 7.0 FT attempts a game during each of his last five seasons in Toronto, DeRozan is making just 5.8 trips to the stripe so far in 2018-19.
