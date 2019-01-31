Coach Gregg Popovich said DeRozan (knee) will play Thursday against the Nets, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, DeRozan has been cleared to return after missing the previous three games with a sore left knee. He should immediately reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, pushing Davis Bertans to a reserve role. Across 10 games in January, DeRozan is averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.1 minutes.