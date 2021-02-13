DeRozan chipped in with 23 points (7-11 FG, 9-10 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds across 26 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

DeRozan ended just two assists shy of what would've been his fifth double-double of the season, and he has dished out at least eight dimes in nine games already. DeRozan's value as a scoring threat has never been in question, but he's added a whole new dimension to his game due to his improved playmaking contributions. He is averaging a career-best 6.8 dimes per game.