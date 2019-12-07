DeRozan had 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime win over the Kings.

DeRozan once again struggled from the field -- he is making just 42.2 percent from his shots over his last five games -- but he supplied that with a strong all-around effort that is uncommon in him. He has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his last five games, so that capacity to fill up the stat sheet might be a trend moving forward.