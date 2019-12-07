Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Comes close to triple-double
DeRozan had 15 points (5-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime win over the Kings.
DeRozan once again struggled from the field -- he is making just 42.2 percent from his shots over his last five games -- but he supplied that with a strong all-around effort that is uncommon in him. He has averaged 18.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists in his last five games, so that capacity to fill up the stat sheet might be a trend moving forward.
More News
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...