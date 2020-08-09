DeRozan had 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-7 FT) and four rebounds in Sunday's win over the Pelicans.
DeRozan once again led the way for the Spurs' offense, which put up 122 points -- including 41 in the fourth quarter. He hit a key, pull-up jumper to ice the game and also added two assists and one steal in 33 minutes.
