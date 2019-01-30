Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Condition improving
DeRozan (knee) said Tuesday that despite missing three consecutive games, he's feeling the best he has in a couple weeks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
DeRozan had been playing through the knee issue for much of January and saw his numbers suffer as a result. He was averaging just 16.4 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting from the field over 10 outings on the month before the Spurs elected to temporarily shut him down. DeRozan's comments suggest he could be back in action as soon as Thursday and offer hope that he'll show improved form upon returning to the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...