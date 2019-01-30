DeRozan (knee) said Tuesday that despite missing three consecutive games, he's feeling the best he has in a couple weeks, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

DeRozan had been playing through the knee issue for much of January and saw his numbers suffer as a result. He was averaging just 16.4 points per game on 41.8 percent shooting from the field over 10 outings on the month before the Spurs elected to temporarily shut him down. DeRozan's comments suggest he could be back in action as soon as Thursday and offer hope that he'll show improved form upon returning to the lineup.