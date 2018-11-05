Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Continues lighting up scoreboard

DeRozan tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes in the Spurs' 117-110 loss to the Magic on Sunday.

The Spurs may have unexpectedly dropped a home game to what most would consider an inferior team, but DeRozan certainly wasn't to blame. The All-Star two-guard provided his typically stellar level of production, hitting the 25-point mark for the fifth straight game. As those numbers imply, DeRozan continues to be locked in from the floor, with his current 51.6 percent success rate easily serving as a career-best figure. The 10-year veteran's 27.3 points per game also equal a career high, and he's also currently sporting new high-water marks in assists (6.7) and rebounds (5.6).