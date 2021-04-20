DeRozan totaled 18 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one block in a 109-94 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

After sitting out the second game of a back-to-back set Saturday, DeRozan returned to the lineup Monday and had a solid all-around performance. The forward hasn't made a three since March 20 but has scored 14-plus points in every game this month. DeRozan has averaged 23.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game in April (10 games).