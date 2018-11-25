Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Could see rest days

Gregg Popovich indicated that he'll try to find rest days for DeRozan, the San Antonio Express News reports.

While Popoivich acknowledged that the Spurs' schedule, which doesn't feature consecutive days off until late-December, makes it difficult to rest his star guard, he vowed to find a time in the schedule to give DeRozan -- as well as LaMarcus Aldridge -- a game off. "I've already, by our standards, overplayed DeMar and LaMarcus," Popovich said. "I've got to pull back on the throttle somehow or other so we can keep those guys for the whole season and not put them in jeopardy. We have to do it." Looking at the schedule, it's tough to project when, exactly, either player could be rested, but it's nonetheless something to monitor as the Spurs head into a four-game week. DeRozan played 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee and has played at least that number in five of the last six games.