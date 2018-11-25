Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Could see rest days
Gregg Popovich indicated that he'll try to find rest days for DeRozan, the San Antonio Express News reports.
While Popoivich acknowledged that the Spurs' schedule, which doesn't feature consecutive days off until late-December, makes it difficult to rest his star guard, he vowed to find a time in the schedule to give DeRozan -- as well as LaMarcus Aldridge -- a game off. "I've already, by our standards, overplayed DeMar and LaMarcus," Popovich said. "I've got to pull back on the throttle somehow or other so we can keep those guys for the whole season and not put them in jeopardy. We have to do it." Looking at the schedule, it's tough to project when, exactly, either player could be rested, but it's nonetheless something to monitor as the Spurs head into a four-game week. DeRozan played 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee and has played at least that number in five of the last six games.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Spearheads attack again in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Totals 24 points in disappointing defeat•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pulls down 11 boards in victory Saturday•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...