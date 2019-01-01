Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Dishes 10 dimes in win
DeRozan scored 13 points (6-18 FG, 1-1 FT) while adding 10 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 120-111 win over the Celtics.
The double-double was his sixth of the season, with four coming via boards and two via assists. DeRozan is on pace for a career high in the latter category as he continues to be the Spurs' de facto point guard, but other than scaling back his three-point attempts, the rest of his numbers remain similar to the elite production he was providing the last couple of years in Toronto.
