DeRozan finished with 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 assists, three boards, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes of a 120-113 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

DeRozan fell one assist shy of matching his career high in assists in the contest, while also finishing second on the team in points in the loss. He formed an effective one-two punch with Lonnie Walker, who was inserted into the starting lineup and led the team in scoring. He'll next face the Hornets on Monday.