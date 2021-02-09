DeRozan notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 10 assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes in Monday's win over the Warriors.

DeRozan was one of two Spurs that scored more than 20 points, but he made his presence felt as a playmaker -- he dished out 10 dimes or more for the fourth time this season. DeRozan has made strides as a playmaker in recent years, and he is not the one-sided scoring threat he was in the past. That change in his playing style means he's able to contribute in bigger -- and better -- ways from a fantasy perspective.