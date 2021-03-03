DeRozan ended with 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and four steals across 30 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

DeRozan missed one game due to a personal matter on Feb. 24, but he excelled as a playmaker since returning to the court and has dished out 11 assists in three straight contests. While the 10-point output -- and particularly the fact that he only attempted five shots all night long -- was a bit disappointing, DeRozan has been finding ways to deliver value outside of his scoring this season. He has dished out double-digit dimes in seven contests already.