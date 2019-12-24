Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Dishes out season-high 10 assists
DeRozan had 26 points (10-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 145-115 win at Memphis.
Aside from tallying double-digit assists for the first time this season, DeRozan was almost perfect from the field since he missed just one of his 11 field goal attempts. He is not going to showcase that kind of efficiency on a nightly basis, but DeRozan is currently shooting a career-high 50.9 percent from the field so that should boost his upside a bit considering he has always been a reliable scoring source.
