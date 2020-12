DeRozan had eight points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), ten assists, three rebounds and one block during a 98-95 loss to New Orleans on Sunday.

DeRozan's first two games of the season saw him record near 30-point, 10-assist games. While he got 10 assists Sunday, the forward was surprisingly off with his shot. Sunday's matchup marked the first time in two seasons where DeRozan scored less than 10 points.