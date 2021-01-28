DeRozan posted 21 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and seven assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Celtics.

DeRozan was almost perfect from the field in this one, missing just one shot and one free-throw attempt throughout the entire contest en route to a team-high 21 points. He also came through in the clutch, scoring four of the Spurs' final nine points during the final minute of the contest. DeRozan has scored 20 or more points in four of his last six appearances, and he continues to be one of the Spurs' go-to players on offense even if he's prone to have a few bad nights here and there.