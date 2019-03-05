DeRozan finished with 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.

DeRozan led the Spurs in scoring in Monday's tight win over the Nuggets, and he filled up the stat sheet with fantastic production across the board. DeRozan's scoring average (21.5) has come down since joining the Spurs, but he's experiencing what is arguably the best overall statistical season of his career.