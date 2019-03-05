Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Does it all in win
DeRozan finished with 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block across 37 minutes in the Spurs' win over the Nuggets on Monday.
DeRozan led the Spurs in scoring in Monday's tight win over the Nuggets, and he filled up the stat sheet with fantastic production across the board. DeRozan's scoring average (21.5) has come down since joining the Spurs, but he's experiencing what is arguably the best overall statistical season of his career.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Just misses triple-double in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 23 in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 32 points in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Leads team in scoring in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores game-high 35 points in loss•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...