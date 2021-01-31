DeRozan totaled five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), a rebound and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's 129-112 loss to the Grizzlies.

Perhaps it was the effect of the back-to-back game, but DeRozan was a non-factor in Saturday's loss. It was DeRozan's worst scoring performance of the year as he seemed stymied by the Grizzlies' defense. Since DeRozan is a very point-dependent fantasy option, he will sometimes see games like this when he's unable to find a basket.