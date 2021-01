DeRozan scored 20 points (6-9 FG, 8-8 FT) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 125-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs didn't have much trouble downing a short-handed Blazers roster on the road, as DeRozan was one of four San Antonio players to score at least 20 points. The 31-year-old has scored 20-plus in seven of 12 games to begin the season, but Monday's effort was his first double-double.