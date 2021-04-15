DeRozan scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-9 FT) to go along with 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

DeRozan recorded his 11th double-double of the season, and is now averaging 9.3 dimers per game across his last four games. While he was out-paced by Patty Mills and Derrick White in terms of scoring Wednesday, DeRozan has tallied at least 15 points in 15 of his last 16 games, showcasing an excellent floor.