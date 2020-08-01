DeRozan scored a team-high 27 points (10-13 FG, 7-9 FT) while adding 10 assists and five rebounds in 38 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Kings.
The veteran wing took control of the game down the stretch on a night when neither defense seemed capable of putting up much of a fight. If the Spurs are going to make a late charge for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, it will be DeRozan who leads it.
