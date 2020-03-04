Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Double-double in narrow victory
DeRozan provided 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win over the Hornets.
DeRozan posted his fifth double-double through 58 appearances this season, this after recording his career best (12 across 77 games) in that category in 2018-19. While his second year with the Spurs hasn't been as good in that department, DeRozan is still having a splendid season, as he's sporting a career-high field-goal percentage while continuing to produce well-rounded counting stats.
