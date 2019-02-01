DeRozan chipped in 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, and four assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

DeRozan returned to the lineup following a three-game absence with a sore knee. He was inefficient as a scorer. However, he made up for the offensive rust by crashing the glass and providing his career-high ninth double-double of the campaign, this after recording 15 double-doubles through his first nine seasons. Saturday's individual matchup (against Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday) is a tough one, but the team's defense is rather dismal overall, so DeRozan should be able to put together a solid stat line.