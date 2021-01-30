DeRozan notched 30 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), a rebound and 10 assists across 36 minutes in Friday's win over the Nuggets.

DeRozan evidenced the ultimate display of efficiency Friday, as he only missed three shots from the field while ending as the team's highest scorer and passer. The veteran has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games, but his biggest area of improvement this season lies in the playmaking department -- he has dished out seven or more assists in 10 games already. DeRozan is averaging 7.0 assists per game this season, a figure that would easily represent a career-high mark for him.