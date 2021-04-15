DeRozan scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 7-9 FT) to go along with 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

DeRozan recorded his 11th double-double of the season and is now averaging 9.3 dimes per game across his last four contests. While he was outpaced by Patty Mills and Derrick White in terms of scoring Wednesday, DeRozan has tallied at least 17 points in 17 of his last 18 games, showcasing an excellent floor.