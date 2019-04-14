Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Double-doubles in game one win
DeRozan finished with 18 points (6-17 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over the Nuggets.
DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points, adding 12 rebounds in an impactful performance Saturday. The Spurs were able to edge out the Nuggets to take a 1-0 lead in their playoff series. It was far from an impressive performance but the Spurs are certainly in a good position heading into game two. DeRozan will need to play big minutes again Tuesday if the Spurs hope to grab both road games.
