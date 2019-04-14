DeRozan finished with 18 points (6-17 FG, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over the Nuggets.

DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points, adding 12 rebounds in an impactful performance Saturday. The Spurs were able to edge out the Nuggets to take a 1-0 lead in their playoff series. It was far from an impressive performance but the Spurs are certainly in a good position heading into game two. DeRozan will need to play big minutes again Tuesday if the Spurs hope to grab both road games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...