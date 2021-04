DeRozan closed with 24 points (8-14 FG, 8-8 FT), 12 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 121-119 loss to Denver.

DeRozan chalked up his ninth double-double of the season but was unable to get the Spurs over the line against the Nuggets. The team has now lost five consecutive games and is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. They will look to turn things around in what will be another tough matchup against the Mavericks on Sunday.