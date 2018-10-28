Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Double-doubles in Saturday's victory
DeRozan had 30 points (14-23 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 39 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 victory over the Lakers.
DeRozan was nothing short of spectacular Saturday, leading the Spurs to a narrow four-point victory. He clearly loves playing the Lakers after dominating less than a week ago. His assists also continue to be one of the more interesting stories, recording another eight in the win. The move South seems to have sparked something inside DeRozan and he will look to continue his stellar start to the season when the Mavericks come to town on Monday.
