Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 23 in loss
DeRozan totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a steal over 34 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Nets on Monday.
DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge seemed to be the only Spurs able to produce points in Monday's lopsided loss. DeRozan remains the top scoring threat for the Spurs, and he averaged 25.0 points per game in five contests prior to Monday.
