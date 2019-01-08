Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 26 in win
DeRozan had 26 points (12-21 FG, 2-2 FT), nine assists and seven rebounds in Monday's win over the Pistons.
DeRozan bounced back from a rough outing Saturday against Memphis, when he had just 12 points in 34 minutes of action. The All-Star topped 20 points Wednesday for the third time in his last six games, and it marked the first time since Dec. 22 that he hit double-digits in made field goals.
