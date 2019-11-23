DeRozan finished with 29 points (12-23 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the 76ers.

DeRozan continued his recent streak of hot shooting, though he wasn't able to provide fantasy owners with much else. The veteran forward has now accounted for 96 points on 35-of-56 from the field over his past three contests, vaulting his season-long averages up to 22.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 34.1 minutes. DeRozan's doing it efficiently, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 81.6 percent from the line, though his effectiveness unfortunately hasn't translated into victories for the Spurs.