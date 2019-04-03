Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 29 points on Atlanta
DeRozan scored 29 points (7-11 FG, 15-16 FT) and collected seven rebounds along with seven assists and two steals over 36 minutes Tuesday against the Hawks.
DeRozan attempted a team-high 16 shots from the charity stripe and drilled all but one in a 117-111 victory for the Spurs. The 29-year-old has remained hot down the home stretch of the regular season and has scored 25 or more points in three of his previous five matchups. He'll face a much tougher matchup Wednesday in Denver.
