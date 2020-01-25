Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 30 in loss
DeRozan scored 30 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-11 FT) and added four assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 103-99 loss to Phoenix.
It was DeRozan's first 30-point game in five contests but ultimately wasn't enough for the victory. The 30-year-old also led the Spurs in rebounds on the evening.
