Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops 30 points Tuesday
DeRozan posted 30 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Hornets.
DeRozan finally came alive shooting the ball Tuesday night, notching his first 30-point game in his last seven contests. Despite the loss, DeRozan turned in a very encouraging performance with his rebounding and shot selection.
