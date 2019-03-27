DeRozan posted 30 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 40 minutes in Tuesday's 125-116 overtime loss to the Hornets.

DeRozan finally came alive shooting the ball Tuesday night, notching his first 30-point game in his last seven contests. Despite the loss, DeRozan turned in a very encouraging performance with his rebounding and shot selection.