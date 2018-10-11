Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops six dimes in preseason loss
DeRozan poured in 15 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT) and added six assists, two rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 130-127 exhibition loss to the Hawks.
With Dejounte Murray (knee) out for the season, Derrick White stepped in as the Spurs' starting point guard, but it was DeRozan, center Pau Gasol (10 assists) and forward Rudy Gay (five assists) who took on most of the play-making responsibilities. It seems likely that the Spurs will continue to rely on DeRozan as a creator once the regular season arrives, which could allow him to remain an asset in the assists category after clearing five per game for the first time in his career in 2018-19. Most of DeRozan's utility will still come in the form of his scoring and lofty free-throw production, however.
