DeRozan scored 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.

The 30-year-old wing put together another strong performance -- DeRozan has scored more than 20 points in four of seven games to begin the year -- but didn't get enough help from the rest of the Spurs' roster to overcome an explosive second half from Trae Young. DeRozan has averaged better than 20 PPG in each of the last six seasons, and there's little reason to expect him to take a step back in 2019-20.