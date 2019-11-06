Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops team-high 22 in Atlanta
DeRozan scored 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-100 loss to the Hawks.
The 30-year-old wing put together another strong performance -- DeRozan has scored more than 20 points in four of seven games to begin the year -- but didn't get enough help from the rest of the Spurs' roster to overcome an explosive second half from Trae Young. DeRozan has averaged better than 20 PPG in each of the last six seasons, and there's little reason to expect him to take a step back in 2019-20.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts double-double•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Tries to carry team in narrow loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 27 in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles despite scoring 13 points•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Hits three triples Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...